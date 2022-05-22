Dan Stevens: “My memories of the case had to do with All the President’s Men”

the talented dan stevens, star of hits like Downton Abbey, Legion, Beauty and the Beast and Colossal, among others, is part of the cast of the new StarzPlay series, Gaslit. This has as its axis a modern vision of the Watergate scandal that focuses on the untold stories and the forgotten characters of the scandal. It exposes everything from Nixon’s bumbling and opportunistic underlings, to the deranged fanatics who helped commit his crimes, to the tragic whistleblowers who ultimately brought down the entire rotten enterprise. About the series, starring Julia Roberts and Sean Penn, which premieres episodes every Sunday, diary today spoke with the actor.

Gaslit’s central character is Martha Mitchell (Roberts), a big personality and never-quiet woman from Arkansas high society and the wife of Nixon’s faithful attorney general, John Mitchell (Penn). Despite her affiliation with her party, she is the first person to publicly sound the alarm about Nixon’s involvement in Watergate, causing both the presidency and her personal life to unravel. As Attorney General, John Mitchell is Nixon’s most trusted adviser and best friend. Temperamental, foul-mouthed and ruthless – but hopelessly in love with his famous wife – he will be forced to choose between Martha and the President.

Gaslit stars Stevens as John Dean, Betty Gilpin as Mo Dean, Shea Whigham as G. Gordon Liddy and Darby Camp as Marty Mitchell, and is based on the first season of the critically acclaimed Slow Burn podcast created and produced by Robbie Pickering. Matt Ross directs the series and is an executive producer on it. Sam Esmail, through his global deal with UCP, and Chad Hamilton are executive producing under his production banner Esmail Corp. Roberts is executive producing under his Red Om Films banner, along with co-executive producers Lisa Gillan and Marisa You are Gil. Anonymous Content and Slate’s Gabriel Roth and Josh Levin also executive produce the series. Leon Neyfakh, who created the podcast, was a consultant on the project. Gaslit is produced by UCP, a division of the Universal Studio Group, for STARZ.

When did you know you wanted to be an actor?

—Oh, my God, from a very young age, I discovered that I could act and that could become a job.

—You have a vast experience in cinema, theater, television, is there any of those supports that you prefer more than another?

—I think that today, the differences between roles for cinema, theater, television, almost do not exist. Obviously the experience of the theater, of being there with the public, live, at the same moment, is unique and incredible, I love that, and in the first years I dedicated myself a lot to theatrical drama, so I hope to return to some stage soon. . I must also tell you that I have a lot of fun exploring each support and medium.

“What memories did you have of the Watergate case?”

—Mainly, like everyone else, my memories had to do with All the President’s Men (a non-fiction book written by Carl Bernstein and Bob Woodward, two Washington Post journalists who investigated the Watergate scandal). That is, the angle of these journalists covering the scandal, and of course I then listened to the podcast on which the series is based, which is much more than the complex connections and intrigues about the characters and that many forgot when we thought about the case. Watergate, which also happened at an incredible and fascinating time in history.

—What do you think updates the series in times of fake news and political crisis?

-I think it helps to understand that what you mention is not new, understanding this as the basis of media scandals, of how the media become intense to amplify scandals, in times of corruption, so I think it is very relevant in any country and in any administration, supporting people to be able to speak freely, and that it is always a good time to do things right.

—In addition to the work that already had the script, what research work did you do to compose your character?

—Fortunately, there are many books written by the protagonists of the real story, such as John Dean’s Blind ambition: The White House Years, which was very stimulating, and details of other books and biographies, or another book, that came out last year. past, like King Richard: Nixon and Watergate, an American Tragedy, by Michael Dobbs, plus archive footage, lots of it, and of course John Dean’s appearances on CNN, it was all very helpful and very valuable.

—How do you feel about the worldwide launch of the series?

“It’s very exciting and I hope that people all over the world can see it and draw parallels with their own rulers. I also think that there is something universal in how the characters are represented, their stereotypes, also corruption, and how are the relationships with people close to power.