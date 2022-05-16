Dance lessons on a Parisian rooftop: move like Britney Spears, Shakira, Dua Lipa, etc.

By Rizhlaine F. Photos by My B. Posted May 16, 2022 6:08 PM

Have you always dreamed of dancing like your idol? So here’s a plan to propel you into the limelight. One Sunday a month, the Molitor rooftop invites you to DANCEFLOOR to offer you dance lessons with a breathtaking view above the Parisian rooftops and a glass of champagne to reward your efforts!

Who hasn’t dreamed of slipping into the skin of a music icon ? On stage, in their clips or on social networks, their choreographies make us dream and we sometimes find ourselves imitating them, facing our mirror sometimes even with a brush as a microphone. Don’t deny it, we’ve all done it. So why not take it to the next level?

So here is a plan not to be missed. Just imagine: dance lessons to learn the favorite moves of your favorite artists on a rooftop. And not just any, that of Molitorthe hotel at the swimming pool listed as a Historic Monument. This is a promising concept, isn’t it?

The Molitor therefore associated with DANCEFLOORa dance studio trendy Parisian, to offer courses this summer inspired by the icons that mark the world of music. One Sunday per month, you are therefore invited to Dancefloor Summer Rooftop. Depending on the sessions, you can learn cult choreographies of Britney Spears, Jennifer Lopez, Dua Lipa or Shakira. The lessons are suitable for all levels so there is no question for beginners to be shy.

Dancefloor Paris, the studio that mixes fitness and dance in the 11th arrondissement

In the 11th arrondissement of Paris, a “feel good” dance studio has opened its doors. Dance classes in various styles are offered there, ideal for having fun and doing sports, learning with renowned teachers. [Lire la suite]

The program in detail:

Dance like Britney : May 22, 2022

Dance like JLO : June 19, 2022

Dance like Dua Lipa : July 10, 2022

Dance like Shakira : August 28, 2022

For each one and a half hour lesson, it will cost 29€ per person and you also benefit from a cut of Champagne offered to reward your efforts. But beware, places are very limited, so if theexperience tempts you, don’t wait to book!

Alcohol abuse is dangerous for your health, consume in moderation.