Dance or Kalulu? Pros and cons of Pioli’s two solutions to Theo’s absence

The expulsion of Theo Hernandez at the Olimpico, in addition to the disappointment due to the absence of the Frenchman in the derby, immediately generated the ballot on who should take his place in the very important match against Inter. The contribution of the 19 Rossoneri, as we know, is one of the cornerstones of Pioli’s tactical philosophy and the uniqueness of his technical characteristics make it difficult to assess who could be his ideal replacement. Among the options available to Pioli, in particular, there are two names that correspond to the surnames of Ballò-Tourè and Kalulu, two different players both in their attitude on the pitch and in their tactical characteristics. Beyond the two moments of form of the players in question, it is useful to make an assessment of the pros and cons brought respectively by the former Monaco and the 2000 class coming from Lyon.

KALULU’S IMPACT – One of the most surprising aspects of Pierre Kalulu is the Frenchman’s ability to impact the team, both from the first minute and during the game, after a more or less prolonged period on the bench. The strength to be ready is not an obvious quality but on the contrary denotes great concentration and impeccable maturity, absolutely unconventional for a class of 2000 in his second season among professionals. To the mental application the Frenchman adds a great defensive attention that makes him more reliable in the cover phase than Ballo-Tourè. The former Lyon, however, despite a good quality at the cross as evidenced by the assist for Maldini in La Spezia, is not as skilled in pushing as Theo or the Franco-Senegalese who guarantee a fixed presence in the opponent’s trocar; for Pioli’s tactical idea, in particular, the advance of the full-back is fundamental and in this sense, with the presence of Kalulu from the 1st minute, the important offensive resource from the rear could be missing.

LA PINTA DI BALLO ‘- When called into question, from the first minute or at a game in progress, Ballo-Tourè provided fluctuating and not entirely convincing performances: if with Atletico Madrid in the Champions League his entry was difficult, in Bologna instead the Franco-Senegalese was among the best in the field. In the competitions played, the 97 ‘class showed a very good offensive drive that filled in the defensive gaps to be improved. In this sense, despite the speed and physique of the two being different, Ballo-Tourè is the lateral most similar to Theo for offensive application and in this sense it could make the Frenchman miss the tactical level less. Beyond the importance in maintaining one’s identity, it is also necessary to evaluate the characteristics of the opponents and in this sense Pioli will have to be good at understanding whether to give priority to the defensive phase, choosing Kalulu or the offensive phase, opting for Ballò-Tourè.