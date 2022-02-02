“Dance with masks”, “And discos?”: The controversy breaks out in Sanremo

“ The public of the Ariston who dances all crowded together is an insult to all the limitations for discos, stadiums, clubs “. It is just one of the hundreds of tweets that flooded the popular social network, while at the Sanremo festival the Meduza. It took a few minutes to blow up a real case on the web.

The Italian house group – made up of the three producers Simone Giani, Luca De Gregorio and Mattia Vitale – became internationally famous with a series of dance hits and was a guest on the first evening of the Sanremo festival. But in addition to making the audience at the Ariston theater dance, it also triggered one of the many controversy of the evening.

Viewers sensed that social networks would explode when Amadeus introduced Meduza on stage: “ Dance well but with masks “ . Too bad that dancing is practically forbidden throughout the boot due to Covid. And while the audience stood up and danced to the rhythm of the medley proposed by the trio, come on Twitter criticism was unleashed: “ Open discos no … but 70-year-olds dancing at Ariston yes “,” Closed discos, operators in the sector for rags, but at Ariston all dancing on top of each other. There would be gusto if tomorrow the Sanremo outbreak escaped “,” And from the Ariston a warm greeting to the managers of the discos “.