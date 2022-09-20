Dancefloor Paris: we tested this dance and fitness studio

After the success of its online courses during confinement, Dancefloor Paris has opened the doors of a real studio, nestled in the heart of the 11th arrondissement in Paris. On the program: fitness, lots of dancing, and choreography worthy of the biggest pop stars.

Dancefloor Paris is first and foremost online dance classes that have been a hit during the various confinements. Subsequently, the two creators of the concept, Rachel Vanier and Fanny Seroka, decided to take the next step: open a real dance studio, in the heart of Paris. It’s been done for a whole year.

As soon as you step through the door, you are warmly welcomed into a café area. You can order a hot or cold drink, as well as a snack, before or after your lesson and enjoy it in this bright, colorfully decorated room.

After confirming his presence at the reception, go to the changing rooms. Very nice surprise here too, where lockers, showers and cosmetic products are available. In addition, you can take advantage of the sauna after your lesson to multiply the benefits of the sports session.

Dozens of dance styles offered

Classes take place in one of the studio’s three rooms, all named after great dancers (Joséphine Baker, Ginger Rogers and Isadora Duncan). In addition to the very wide range of dance classes (Bollywood, Hip-hop, Salsa, Heels and many others) the studio offers more classic fitness classes, such as pilates.

For fans of pop music, Pop Star Dance classes recreate the choreographies of pop icons such as Beyoncé, Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake.

The California Barre course that we tested is given in French and English, and is accessible to all levels. The temperature rises quickly and all the muscles work. Even though it’s not a dance class, the music provides the rhythm and the energy. After a good workout, go to the sauna to enjoy a few minutes of calm before resuming your day.

The unit course costs 23 euros, and to participate in the two-hour masterclass, which allows you to deepen or discover a new choreography, you will have to pay 33 euros. Namely, Dancefloor Paris also offers dance lessons for children and young teenagers, depending on the age group.

Dancefloor Paris, 112, rue du Chemin Vert, Paris (11th)