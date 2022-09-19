Dancers take the CDMX to present the series Angelyne – El Sol de México

Around 40 girls in a pink dress, blonde wig, glasses and heels surprised several passers-by in Mexico City during an activation organized by Universal+, as part of the premiere of the mini series Angelynewhich premiered on September 9, at 10:30 p.m.

The girls recreated a choreography in different points of the capital such as the Cibeles Fountain, the Monument to the Revolution and ending at the Glorieta del Ángel de la Independencia.

The girls stopped traffic, stealing glances, sighs, whistles and the occasional compliment from male motorists who stopped for a few seconds to see what was happening.

Some more lost their grief and took photos with the dancers; the most reserved decided only to portray the moment.

The series starring Emmy Rossum deals with the life of Angelynea girl who became popular in the 1980s for posing on different spectacular billboards.

Only his image aroused the interest of people to know who he was, they even did not know what he really advertised, since he only projected his name.

In 2010, journalist Jeff Glaser of hollywoodreporter It began with an investigation to find out for sure her past, including her reasons for wanting to become famous.

Hamish Linklater, Alex Karpovsky, Philip Ettinger, Charlie Rowe, Martin Freeman, Molly Ephraim are some of the actors that complete the cast.

Angelyne she became an actress, singer, model and businesswoman; She has a history of almost 50 years, she is currently 71 years old.

