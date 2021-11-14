Dancing, Bianca Gascoigne suffers from body dysmorphism



Dancing with the Stars 2021, the full cast

Beautiful, cheerful, exuberant and a great dancer. Bianca Gascoigne is one of the revelation talents of the 2021 season of dancing with the Stars, which brought together a multitude of artists and stories on the track. The daughter of the well-known English footballer Paul, who won the episode on November 13 with 78 points, indulged in a very personal confession, revealing that she suffers from body dysmorphism.

Dancing, Bianca Gascoigne’s pain

No one would have ever imagined that behind such a beautiful and sunny smile could hide such an important ailment as body dysmorphism. It was she who revealed it, in the clip that preceded the live performance with Simone Di Pasquale:

“It is a disorder that does not make me see my body as others see it. I see a fatter version of myself. I would like a magic wand to not feel this way. I feel good about myself, how I relate to others, what I am but I will never be happy with my body, with what I see. Even if I were to look very thin, I would still find something different that I don’t like. I would like things to change, but I don’t think that will happen ”.

Her dance teacher intervened immediately with the intention of encouraging her, even if – for those suffering from this disorder – it is only a vain attempt: “You see something that isn’t there. You are not fat, but where are you fat? Look at the waist, look at the hips, these are the bones. You don’t see what we see. We see that you are a beautiful girl. Are you ugly to you? But where? All when they say you are beautiful, nice and sexy. I got it?”.

Bianca Gascoigne conquered the jury

Despite the difficulties in accepting himself and perceiving his defects as unacceptable, Bianca Gascoigne she continued to prove her skills on the track, with yet another perfect choreography that allowed her to win the episode. The jurors in the studio tried to make her understand that yes, what she sees wrong about herself is only in her head, while Roberta Bruzzone he tried to explain that – for those suffering from dysmorphism – it is not so easy to get out of it with words alone.

The dancer of dancing with the Stars she is not the first to talk about this disorder. Before her, there was Megan Fox, who explained how her feeling inadequate and full of defects affected her existence. These are his words a GQ Style British: “That person is so beautiful, his life must be very easy.” I can tell you that that person probably doesn’t feel that way at all “.

What is body dysmorphism

People suffering from this disorder spend a lot of time a worry about their appearance. One could mistakenly be led to think that this problem affects only those who objectively present defects, but the cases of Bianca Gascoigne and Megan Fox suggest the exact opposite.

In fact, there would be no correlation on real aesthetics and on the perception that people have of themselves. THE defects unwelcome to them are often unnoticeable to others and not noticeable, even after they have been highlighted.