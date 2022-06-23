dancing for life (Cha Cha Real Smooth) is a film written and directed by Cooper Raiff. Starring by dakota johnson Y Leslie Mann.

A film of characters, carried naturally. A tape that has been liked (relatively) and for many reasons.

Plot

Andrew returns to New Jersey from college, where he ends up meeting the mother of a girl with an autistic child.

Dancing for Life (2022)

Movie review

Do you know that when they tell us something is flowing or not flowing (usually in human relationships)? This film achieves the very strange complicity between the viewer, the director, the script and the characters that makes this seemingly simple story simply… flow and unfold with a striking naturalness.

He takes his time, he does not force himself, he is simply there and each part is in its place, with well-developed scenes and characters who, without the need to create artificial situations, manage to create something very, very similar to what is “natural”. It has the strange virtue of not being forced at all, of going far from the (apparently?) everyday: it’s not that either. It has its history and its development, but it seems that this leitmotiv you don’t need to be corkscrewed into every scene: the scenes are simply there and the story tells itself.

Good performances, especially by Leslie Mann (the main character) and Odeya Rushwho have all the power of the script and the development of the story.

It’s touching, but with that great virtue of not needing violin music and those “bullshit” that critics screech about so much and that make some tapes so sappy and mellow.

This is not, but it achieves the much-sought complicity with the viewer without resorting to marketing analysis.

Sometimes it’s just letting go.

(Criticism applicable to dating apps, I had to add a dose of ironic cynicism).

Our opinion

Natural, sincere, well carried. One of those films of natural characters who know how to develop and tell a story from a seemingly simple look.

Where to Watch Dancing for Life

In AppleTV+.

Director

Cooper Raiff

Cooper Raif’s second film after Shit House (2020).

Actors

dakota johnson

dakota johnson She is an actress known for the saga of Fifty Shades (2015-2018) Y Suspiria (2018).

Dakota Mayi Johnson was born on October 4, 1989 in Austin, Texas, United States.

Dakota Johnson made her acting debut in the film directed by Antonio BanderasCrazy in Alabama ((1999), which starred his mother, Melanie Griffith. After the three movies of 50 shades of gray, has proven to be a very, very good actress and we have seen her in good performances and, every day, she is getting better roles. She has had a few roles in The Social Network (2010) -in a very small role-, we liked it very much in Suspiria (2018)and also appeared in Bad Times for the Royale (2018)an eccentric movie that will be interesting for you; Staff Assistant (2020)a comedy; Our Friend (2021); Y Wounds.

He has starred in the last of AppleTV+, Dancing for Life (2022).

It opens in June Persuasion (2022)a dramatic movie with Cosmo Davis.

Other Criticisms

The kind of heartfelt play that could be marred by trite platitudes or rosy simplistic plots, but which tones with a wonderful directness and unforced dramatic timing that makes it powerfully compelling. Carlos Aguilar: The Wrap

The speed with which he has made such a confident second film suggests that Raiff isn’t as soft off the screen as he is on; and the differences between this performance and the previous one suggest that he too will have scope as an actor. John DeFore: The Hollywood Reporter

movie trailer

Technical Sheet and Review