‘Dancing for life’, ‘Dog’ and ‘The Dropout’, movie recommendations by Pako Hernández

Hermosillo, Sonora.- ‘Dancing for Life’, ‘Dog: A Wild Journey’ and ‘The Dropout’ are the film and television recommendations for this weekend, presented by film buff Pako Hernández.

In an interview for Proyecto Puente, Hernández shared his recommendations for the seventh art for the last week of July, available on various streaming platforms.



‘Bailando por la vida’, he said, is a film that offers a new way of looking at life and tells of a young man recently graduated from university who cannot find his reason, so he decides to temporarily become a party entertainer, where find your reason to live. It is available on Apple+.

‘Dog: A Wild Journey’, starring Channing Tatum, tells the story of an ex-military man who embarks on a journey through the west coast of the United States to reach the funeral of the previous owner of his partner, a police dog, through a film full of emotional moments, where the relationship between the man and his best friend is demonstrated. It can be found on the Amazon Prime platform.

For its part, ‘The Dropout’, a series headed by actress Amanda Seyfried, deals with the anecdote of businesswoman Elizabeth Holmes, who at the age of 25 became the youngest millionaire in the world, thanks to a collection of 400 million dollars in Silicon Valley to create a medical company, which in the end turned out to be a total fraud. The story available on both Paramount Plus and Amazon Prime.



Next, we share the full interview on our YouTube channel: