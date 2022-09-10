Dancing with the stars: Billy Craword largely favorite, David Douillet already eliminated

the essential

A first personality has already been eliminated from “Dancing with the stars”, Friday evening on TF1. If all the candidates have not yet passed, a favorite already emerges.



Has Billy Crawford Ever Won “Dancing With The Stars”? While it’s far too early to tell, the former ’90s teen idol caused a stir on Friday night for the show’s return to TF1. He danced a chacha to the tune of “Watermelon sugar” by Harry Styles for which the jury awarded him four buzzes which allowed him to qualify directly for the following week.

To accompany him at his side, his dance partner is Fauve Hautot. The young woman has already won the “Dancing with the Stars” trophy three times. Fauve Hautot generally accompanies candidates who are already gifted in dance (Tayc, Sami El Gueddari, Emmanuel Loire) which several internet users have not failed to point out.

@DALS_TF1 why fauve hautot always has the advantage… she always has the best dancers… it becomes painful #DALS12 — Mandy76 (@Mandy7611) September 9, 2022

Will one day the prod dare to entrust a ball to Fauve Hautot? real question. #DALS — NEWS TV REAL (@NewsTVReal) September 9, 2022

Ok we already know who will win. You put the strongest guy with Fauve Hautot, it’s not arranged AT ALL #DALS12 — Emanu124 (@emanu124) September 9, 2022

They’re not going to mess with Fauve Hautot, that’s for sure. Favored for 10 years. We see that she #DALS — . (@OL1950__) September 9, 2022

I wonder if Fauve Hautot would not negotiate his partners before accepting a lol season #DALS —Raeil (@theraeil) September 9, 2022

Billy Crawford was particularly moved by the words of the jury. Originally from the Philippines, he met with great success in France with the single “Trackin” in 2002 but also thanks to his love affair with singer Lorie for two years. Today at 40 years old, he is reconverted in the animation of TV shows in the Philippines.

Of the twelve candidates for this new season of “Dancing with the Stars”, only six personalities danced. The other six will make their big debut next Friday. The jury released the red card for David Douillet. This year, the juror Chris Marquès has the possibility of pressing the red buzz when he judges that a performance is not up to par, even for a first broadcast.

Anggun danced a chacha with Adrien Caby to the tune of “Break my soul” by Beyoncé, Amandine Petit danced an Argentinian tango with Anthony Colette to the sound of “Brûler le feu” by Juliette Armanet, David Douillet walked the floor on an american smooth with Katrina Patchett and “Mesdames” by Grand Corps Malade, actor Thomas Da Costa in the arms of Elsa Bois danced an Argentinian tango to the notes of “Tôt le matin” by Gaël Faye and singer Eva, accompanied by Lot dancer Jordan Mouillerac, waltzed to the tune of “Dangerous Woman” by Ariana Grande.

At the end of each performance, three couples had to compete in a new test: the challenge choreography to the tune of Kungs. Then, the face-to-face opposed three candidates: Anggun, David Douillet and Eva. The public on set saved Eva while the jury preferred to keep Anggun and eliminate David Douillet.

Invited to react, David Douillet regretted not having been able to show his evolution in the coming weeks but accepted his elimination: this is the game in any sports competition.