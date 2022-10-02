Dancing with the stars: emotion, tears, joy … mystery dancers joined the candidates

the essential

Mystery dancers brightened up the evening with “Danse les stars”. Each candidate had to finish his choreography with a relative whose identity he did not know and who had rehearsed on his side.

Just imagine: you are learning a dance choreography. You rehearse several hours a day every day. Once on set, a loved one whose identity you don’t know at all joins you and finishes the dance with you. This is the surprise to which the candidates were entitled on Friday evening.

In recent days, while each contestant was rehearsing their dance, the mystery dancers rehearsed the same dance on their side. The mystery dancers joined the candidates for the last twenty seconds of their performance. A moment filled with surprise, joy, emotion, hugs but also tears.

Wife, father, sister…

Billy Crawford and Florent Peyre danced with their wives; Léa Elui – undoubtedly the most demonstrative – with her grandmother; Amandine Petit walked the floor with her father; Eva his sister; Stéphane Legar was joined by singer Keen’V; Thomas Da Costa by an actress from the series “Here everything begins”; Anggun danced with Jean-Marc Généreux – historic juror of the show – and Carla Lazzari was assisted by singer Alizée and her companion Grégoire Lyonnet, ex-candidates of “Dance with the stars”.

Poor Léa’s grandmother who couldn’t dance much given Léa’s reaction? But it was so cute!!

And on Léa’s side, I find her level more and more interesting! #DALS #DALS12 — GotGot the Blonde (@CallmeGauthier) September 30, 2022

When Léa’s grandmother appeared, it was sublime!! Wonderful !! Full of emotions and there is no help in terms of dancing, since she is not a professional dancer. #DALS12 — Cledesol (@internaminsum) September 30, 2022

so moving when the grandmother joined lea and christophe on the floor?? #DALS #DALS12 @DALS_TF1 — jose (@jc94portos) September 30, 2022

Despite the mystery dancers’ inexperience, the chemistry worked well. The only problem of the evening: the actor Thomas Da Costa was hit by Pola Petrenko, an actress like him in the series “Here everything begins”.

Three couples found themselves in a hot seat (in danger): Léa Elui and her dancer Christophe Licata, Eva and her dancer Jordan Mouillerac, Thomas Da Costa and her dancer Elsa Bois. To be able to be decided, each couple had to dance to a song by Camila Cabello.

Viewers chose to save actor Thomas Da Costa. The jury was in two voices everywhere but the last word went to the lead judge Chris Marquès who chose to keep Léa Elui. It is therefore the singer Eva and her dancer, Jordan Mouillerac from Lot, who leave the adventure.