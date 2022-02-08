Dane DeHaan in the cast of Nolan’s film

The cast of the Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer, continues to take shape. According to Deadline, Dane DeHaan will be one of the protagonists. DeHaan’s role hasn’t been revealed, but the actor joins a cast that already includes Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, Robert Downey Jr., Rami Malek, Benny Safdie, Cillian Murphy and Josh Hartnett. The film is currently slated for release on July 21, 2023 and it was previously reported that Oppenheimer’s production is expected to begin during the first quarter of this year.

The film is based on the book by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin

Oppenheimer is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer. In the film Murphy will play the protagonist Oppenheimer, a theoretical physicist who headed the Los Alamos Laboratory and is among those credited as “the father of the atomic bomb” for his role in the Manhattan Project. The weapons created by the Manhattan Project were used in the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in August 1945. Blunt plays his wife Katherine Vissering Oppenheimer. Pugh will play Jean Tatlock, a member of the Communist Party of the United States who had an affair with Oppenheimer. Safdie will play Edward Teller, a member of the Manhattan Project considered the “father of the hydrogen bomb”.

DeHaan previously played the Green Goblin in Andrew Garfield’s Amazing Spider-Man 2. He also previously appeared in 2012’s Chronicle, 2017’s Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, and recently appeared in Apple’s adaptation of Stephen King’s Lisey’s Story, also starring Julianne Moore. Oppenheimer will be Nolan’s first since the end of his 10-year relationship with Warner Bros. Nolan’s deal with Universal is reported to give him total creative control of the film, a budget of $ 100 million with an equal amount to spend. for marketing. Oppenheimer will hit theaters on July 21, 2023.