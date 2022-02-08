Dane DeHaan with Christopher Nolan for the film Oppenheimer • Universal Movies

The cast of Oppenheimerthe highly anticipated new film by Christopher Nolan on the origins of the Atomic Bomb, today applauds the engagement of Dane DeHaan.

The news was reported this morning by an article in The Hollywood Reporter in which, however, there seems to be no trace regarding the role that the actor will play in the film. From his side, Dane DeHaan returns to acting in a film three years after The Kid. Filming of Oppenheimer they should start right in February and last until June for about five months of production.

OPPENHEIMER

PRODUCTION: Direction and screenplay by Christopher Nolan. Shooting will begin in early 2022 and will take place on IMAX 65mm and 65mm film with Hoyte Van Hoytema (Tenet, Dunkirk, Interstellar) on photography, Jennifer Lame (Tenet) on editing and Ludwig Göransson (Tenet) on music. CAST: Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey jr, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Benny Safdie, Josh Hartnett, Dane DeHaan. DISTRIBUTION: In cinemas from 21 July 2023.

PLOT: The film was at the center of a millionaire auction for international distribution rights. Despite the presence of giants such as Sony And Apple TV +to win was the Universal Pictures, which also secured an exclusive 100-day cinematic window. Oppenheimer is described as “an epic thriller that catapults viewers into the heart-pounding paradox of an enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world to save it.”