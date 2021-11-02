Danger via email, serious pornography allegations: beware of scam

New danger coming via e-mail. The frontiers of online scam widen to involve the police. Beware of the deceptive content of a missive.

We are continuously exposed to new scams, more and more ingenious and difficult to recognize. Phishing attempts that have the most well-known banks as the sender of a fake e-mail are on the agenda and we have learned to pay close attention to the content of the message and above all to internal links to e-mail. Now, however, a new scam is underway that uses a different sender, the Police. Specifically, they are running fake emails that appear to be sent by Franco Gabrielli, Delegated Authority for the Security of the Republic.

The danger of Gabrielli’s e-mail scam

The Postal Police warns citizens of a fake e-mail which has as sender Franco Gabrielli, former head of the State Police, and as content a highly disturbing message. The alleged Franco Gabrielli, director of Europol, divisional commissioner, head of the brigade for the protection of minors informs the recipient of the letter of a cyber-infiltration seizure concerning child pornography, cyber pornography, pedophilia, sex trafficking and exhibitionism as a result of which one has become the object of various legal proceedings in force.

The message continues inviting the victim to contact within 24 hours after receiving the e-mail an e-mail address threatening an arrest warrant if you do not proceed with what is indicated.

Read also >>> Unicredit, keep an eye on the message: the trap that terrifies all customers (PHOTO)

The consequences of the false letter

If the recipient of the false e-mail for fear of threats made by the fake Franco Gabrielli followed the instructions contained in the message, he would risk lose the privacy of personal data. The Postal Police, in fact, believes that the goal of the scam may be the desire to steal the sensitive data of users or request payments or insert computer viruses into the victim’s device. The recommendation, therefore, is not to follow up on the e-mail, do not contact any other email address and not to provide their personal data. The only communication must be that to the Postal Police to report the attempted scam that has Franco Gabrielli as sender.