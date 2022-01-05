Dangerous asteroids in 2022: “Don’t look up” is right?

An asteroid hits our planet. And it’s not science fiction: it could have really happened. Precisely on May 6, 2022.

Who knows if the Academy Award Adam McKay, producer, screenwriter and director of Don’t look up, did not feel somewhat prophetic while developing the Netflix film of the moment.

Without spoilers, the film with a stellar cast – with Leonardo Dicaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Timothée Chalamet, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill – speaks of the discovery, not taken seriously, of a celestial body whose trajectory collides with the Earth: The impact with our planet would cause the extinction of all life forms.

The disaster movie it is deliberately “based on real events that have not yet happened”, as we read immediately in the opening of the launch trailer. Watch.

Real events but not yet happened, we said, precisely because the risk has been averted. At least until today …

In 2022 an asteroid near the Earth: the alarm from NASA

It was the first days of January 2021, a year ago, when the NASA announced to the world the presence of 2009 JF1, an asteroid that according to the US government agency was a potential danger to the planet.

From space headquarters in Washington we fly to the set in Boston, where, at the same time, filming of Don’t look up they were almost coming to an end. Who knows how the cast and crew learned the news: the script was suddenly becoming real …

The impact date circled in red by NASA it was May 6, 2022: despite the low chance of 1 in 3,800 that the impact occurred, the alarm was real because the danger was not negligible.

The uncertainties seemed fueled above all by the fact that the asteroid had been discovered late, only in 2009, just as the name indicates: the data collected on its orbit were insufficient. The estimated impact effect was equivalent to that caused by 230 kilograms of dynamite.

A few days later, fortunately, a reassurance arrived from our compatriot Ettore Perozzi ofItalian space agency: “We expect the object in transit to be small and with a very low probability of impact”.

Probability of impact which, in the end, should be of 0.026 percent. According to the latest forecasts, the asteroid – with a diameter of 13 meters, almost insignificant – will pass at a safe distance equal to 12 million kilometers (over 30 times that which separates us from the Moon).

Error of the NASA so? Hard. Most likely it was more than one little news enlarged to collect clicks.

In the Turin scale, which is used to measure the danger of an object from one to ten, the value of JF1 it was zero. In the Palermo scale, which is used to measure the risk of impact, the value of JF1 was even negative.

To date, the small asteroid, although monitored in the list of potential risks, is by no means considered a priority.

The asteroid Bennu: will NASA be able to deflect it?

But JF1 is not the only comet on which the NASA has set his sights in recent years.

In 2020, after a two-year journey, the American spacecraft OSIRIS-REx successfully landed on the asteroid Bennu, 320 million kilometers away from our planet.

The objectives, then achieved, were two: to collect a rock sample to take back to study and … listen, listen: bomb the asteroid to try to deflect it.

The asteroid Bennu, to understand, has 500 meters in diameter, and is also considered very small.

The sample taken is used to understand if there is water, what is the main material, and what the asteroid is made of.

The “bombardment”, which is nothing more than a “small” controlled deviation to be given to the celestial body, is only used to test terrestrial capabilities and technologies in the event that a dangerous asteroid should really aim at our planet, just like in Don’t look up.

The next step? The probe Hera ofOHB, German space agency, in 2024 will leave for Bennu to check if the “tap” impressed by the NASA produced the expected results.

We are facing the first steps of humanity aimed at trying to understand how to really deviate, if necessary, a large and large asteroid. Because as astronomy expert Adrian Fartade explained to us:

“It’s not a question of self but only of when, because sooner or later it will happen for sure. And we will have to be ready “

For now we can rest assured: at least for the foreseeable future, we won’t really need to “look up” …