Dangerous phishing attempt against Unicredit customers: how to recognize it

Be careful if you are a Unicredit customer. In the past few days, many users have reported a sneaky phishing attempt. Watch this message.

Another phishing alarm to shake web users. This time, to end up in the crosshairs of web criminals would be none other than Unicredit. The bank, or rather its customers, would in fact be at the center of a targeted attack, conveyed through a deceptive message, sent with the intention of emptying the accounts of others by actually having the access keys delivered. A scam increasingly used to be able to access the various home banking but which, in this case, would seem even more dangerous than usual. Certainly not good news.

The same users have reported the problem, in a surprising way considering the anti-fraud measures arranged by the banks, including Unicredit. Someone, despite everything, continues to try. In recent days, the reports would come in series, complaining about the arrival of a new and decidedly ambiguous message in which, as always, the blocking of the account with Unicredit would be threatened. Nothing new? Maybe yes.

Unicredit in the sights of cybercriminals: how to defend yourself

In the message there would be the usual destabilizing elements: a warning about an alleged blocking of your current account, a malicious link on which to click to start the unblocking operations (of course by providing your credentials, so as to have them stolen) and the usual half-hearted tone between the mellifluous and the threatening that tends to accompany these attempts. Phrases from the series “this will prevent you from being able to make payments online with your credit card “, or” we have deactivated all online operations “, both on card and from a web account. Nothing more false of course. The problem is that, this time, everything would be embellished with further details, which at a first glance of the message could lead to the fatal error.

In most cases, the trap link is almost immediately recognizable, as it is made up of particular words or that may indicate something wrong. In this case, however, the scammers would have prepared their own phishing with a reference (also in this case fallacious) to the bank’s service area, masking the link behind the sentence: “Access the Unicredit services area”. So be careful, if you receive such a message, to click lightly. It is undoubtedly a scam, among other things revealed by the subsequent request: that is, confirm the associated telephone and the membership code of the Unicredit account. With lots of final thanks. Use the phone, yes, but to notify the real bank of what just happened.