Dangerously without a bra, Alexa Dellanos shows off her pink ‘princess’ dress and long tail

Alexa Dellanos She is one of the most daring girls on Instagram where she shares images that leave little to the imagination. The daughter of Myrka Dellanos He has dedicated himself to social networks and has been very successful in capturing the eyes of his followers. On Meta’s digital platform he already has more than 8 million followers and is accumulating more every day.

One of her recent publications has given much to talk about due to her sensuality. Alexa herself posed for a series of images where she is seen wearing a pink dress that has a long train. Her outfit’s bodysuit is see-through and strapless — meaning she’s not wearing a bra that could be dangerous with one wrong move. She surely has a safe technique to hold the outfit and not show more to avoid Instagram censorship.

“Princess,” wrote the young woman.

His proud mom, Myrka, wrote, “I love you,” in English.

Alexa fans were quick to react and showed all their love for the young model after her hot post.

“A total princess,” one fan wrote. “Easily the most beautiful girl in the world,” one follower replied in English. “We love the princess,” one admirer added. “Absolutely stylish,” another fan wrote in English. “This is your best photo,” another follower commented in English. “Perfection”, could also be read among the comments.

Alexa has been severely criticized unfairly for the image she has on social media. Her famous mother works at “La Mesa Caliente” where various everyday issues are handled from day to day. In a program she touched on the subject of “trophy women”, who marry millionaire men without having a vocation of their own. A fan of the show called Alexa a “trophy woman” and Myrka came to her defense.

“I say, it has to do with her having a 4-year relationship. She started small, she works on her own and besides, when she started with her boyfriend 4 years ago, he wasn’t a billionaire. They have grown up together, she works on her own, she earns a lot of money,” Myrka clarified.

The hot photos of Alexa are many and here are some of the most recent.

