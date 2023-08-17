Dangers and benefits of apple seeds

Tua Saude explains that apples are a fruit rich in antioxidants, which help repair the body’s cells, so they are well suited to fight Alzheimer’s and diseases that affect the heart.

Its benefits are such that it can also control diabetes, which is characterized by non-production of insulin by the pancreas and/or resistance of cells. It should be noted that there is another type of diabetes that appears during pregnancy called gestational diabetes.

In addition, it contributes to weight loss as it creates a satiety effect that does not allow the intake of excess food that is not needed by the body. It is also known that it does not contain a large amount of glucose which contributes to the regulation of high blood pressure and prevents the development of other conditions.

The list of benefits of consuming apples is extensive, ranging from strengthening the immune system to preventing anxiety. It is recommended that you consult a nutritionist and follow his instructions if you want to include it in a balanced diet.

This food is so versatile that it is used to make desserts or as a companion to savory foods. However, consumption of its seeds is not recommended.

Why can’t you eat apple seeds?

Most foods contain seeds, which in some cases can be beneficial to the health of the body, such as papaya seeds, but in other cases, they can be harmful.

According to an article published by Curpomente magazine and written by Claudina Navarro, apple seeds have low levels of amygdalin, so it is suggested to chew them rather than swallow them.

But what is amygdalin? According to the National Cancer Institute, amygdalin is a “bitter substance” found in various fruits or plants such as raw nuts, sorghum, and apricots or apricots that produces hydrogen cyanide that “turns into cyanide” when consumed.

It should be noted that cyanide is poisonous and is “found in certain foods or plants.” But, the organization states that hydrogen cyanide can destroy cancer cells.

However, one function of cyanide is that it prevents the body’s cells from using oxygen, causing them to die.

Similarly, pear seeds contain amygdalin, but in lesser amounts, however, they are also composed of antioxidants.

Watermelon or watermelon is a water-rich fruit that contributes to hydration of the body, but the portal states that the seeds of this food need to be chewed correctly to reap its benefits.

In the same way, the avocado seed is not used, however, it is a food that is composed of fiber, which is considered one of the best natural fats. Cuerpomente emphasizes that 70% of avocado protein is found in its seed. But, it is also made of “antioxidant polyphenols,” a substance that can seriously affect the heart.