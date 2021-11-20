Dani Alves, all for the love of Barcelona: lowest salary in La Liga

The return of Dani Alves to the Barcelona it was also made possible thanks to the low economic demands of the Brazilian. Helping the team to return to the top, the younger teammates to grow and, above all, have fun. These are the declared objectives of the new Blaugrana number 8 who has shown that he is willing to do anything to get back to wearing the uniform of the Catalans.

If at first there was talk of a contract with a symbolic salary of 1 euro, this was not possible due to the La Liga regulation which imposes a minimum wage. In that sense, here it is The Vanguard, confirms that the former full-back also of Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain will receive the lowest possible salary granted by LaLiga except for young players from the youth sector.

Dani Alves will have the lowest salary of the whole championship and, obviously, of the entire blaugrana team. Specifically, the salary will be “only” 155,000 euros. The only peculiarity included in the agreement with Barcelona is a bonus not yet quantified in the event of a dispute of at least 60% of the games starting from next January 1st.

