Dani Alves breaks the silence, tells the whole truth about the complaint of sexual assault and his wife makes a drastic decision

2023-01-06

Dani Alves was denounced by a young woman this week for an alleged sexual assault. The event took place at dawn from December 30 to 31 at the well-known ‘Sutton’ nightclub in Barcelona.

After finding himself in trouble, Alves decided to break silence and tell the whole truth about the serious accusations of the woman in the program ‘Y ahora Sonsoles’, on Antena 3.

“First of all, I would like to deny everything,” he started in a video that he himself recorded with his phone.

“Yes, I was in that place, with more people, enjoying myself. And who knows me knows that I love to dance. I was dancing and enjoying myself without invading the space of others. I don’t know who that lady is. You come to a bathroom and you don’t have to ask who is there. I have never invaded a space. How am I going to do it with a woman or a girl? No, by God,” she continued.