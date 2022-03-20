Dani Alves confesses why Messi is having difficulties at PSG

2022-03-19
Leo Messi He is not going through his best stage as a player. The Argentinian star is living his first season in Paris and is staying on duty. Last weekend he received a monumental whistle from the fans of the PSG after the elimination in Champions.
The ‘Flea’ has played 18 games this season in Ligue 1 and has only scored two. In addition, he will not be in front of the Monaco due to discomfort and the Parisian fans began to have doubts about his performance.
It is because of that Daniel Alvesone of the great friends of Messigave his point of view on what is happening with the striker in the French capital.
“For me, no, he’s not enjoying himself (at PSG) because Leo makes this game special, and he does it when he’s having a good time, because when he’s having a good time, the others enjoy it,” said the Brazilian. in an interview with Martin Ainstein for ESPN.
And he added: “For me it is out of place, right now Leo is out of place there. Because Leo for me lived in the best place in the world to practice what he loves (Barcelona). Leo always told me ‘where are you going to be better than here?’ And I checked, there is no better place than here. Even when it came out that he was leaving, I sent him the same message that he told me.
After what happened at the Santiago Bernabéu against Real Madridthe Catalan press published that the father and agent of Messi contact him Barcelona for a possible return. Xavi Nor does he close the doors to his former partner.
“For whatever reason he is not here and I hope he can come back. I don’t know, but if he comes, let him come here with me, to enjoy at least a little more of all that,” he closed. Alves.