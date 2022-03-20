Dani Alves confesses why Messi is having difficulties at PSG

2022-03-19

Leo Messi He is not going through his best stage as a player. The Argentinian star is living his first season in Paris and is staying on duty. Last weekend he received a monumental whistle from the fans of the PSG after the elimination in Champions.

PSG’s intentions with its stars: those who leave and stay

The ‘Flea’ has played 18 games this season in Ligue 1 and has only scored two. In addition, he will not be in front of the Monaco due to discomfort and the Parisian fans began to have doubts about his performance.

It is because of that Daniel Alvesone of the great friends of Messigave his point of view on what is happening with the striker in the French capital.

“For me, no, he’s not enjoying himself (at PSG) because Leo makes this game special, and he does it when he’s having a good time, because when he’s having a good time, the others enjoy it,” said the Brazilian. in an interview with Martin Ainstein for ESPN.