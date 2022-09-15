Dani Alves describes Cristiano Ronaldo

Dani Alves nI never mince words. If he has to say something, he says it without problem, whether it’s a team-mate, a friend or a rival, as is the case with Cristiano Ronaldo.

“He’s a s*laud that doesn’t let you breathe for a second. I didn’t do too badly, but it was difficult. He’s a goal-scoring machine,” he said in a chat with Hugo Sanchez on ESPN.

Alves was also asked about the choice he would make between Pelé and Messi : “I will choose Pelé for a reason: he changed football. Messi changed a generation. All these people who are more than football, I want to stay with them. Besides, I am Brazilian. For me, Pelé should not not enter into this debate. If you ask me who is the best player in history, I would say Messi. Pelé does not come into play.”

The full-back also had good words for his former coach, Pep Guardiola: “He is the best coach, without a doubt. It was a “lecture” every day. He always teaches you something new.”

“I have a year to prove myself with the Pumas, I would have no problem renewing. Gotta show them that I can do it, that together we can build a very cool team in Mexico, who plays in a different way.”