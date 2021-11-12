Dani Alves has returned to Barcelona: matters of the heart and ambitions. And also Iniesta …

Xavi’s will not be the only big return to Barcelona.

Xavi’s will not be the only big return to Barcelona. The Catalan club re-embraces another old and successful acquaintance: Dani Alves. The Brazilian has never forgotten, reciprocated, the Blaugrana colors and for several months he has always been sending messages quite clear. Obviously received, considering the official status appeared on the profile of the Catalan club.

AMBITION – In addition to the presence of Xavi, the ambition and availability shown by the player are also decisive. After winning the Olympic gold, Dani Alves pursues the world dream. Playing the next World Cup in Qatar. And to fulfill his professional dream, at 38, he needs a club that guarantees him both a certain continuity and competitiveness at an international level. Also from the point of view of Fair Play the graft would be perfect. Dani Alves would also accept a reduced salary in order to be able to return to play at the Camp Nou. Barcelona must operate with the pharmacy sling, more than a football team, entrances and exits. And in this sense, the good will of Dani Alves, who will play practically almost for free, has definitively opened the doors for the return. Both Joan Laporta and Mateu Alemany have already said yes to the operation. And also watch out for Iniesta. Not as a player but … anyway the candidacy came from Catalunya Radio: “I don’t know what will happen in the future, but I would like to return to Barça at some point in my life, even if I don’t know in what aspect. I would like to help in some way, I would like to. In the meantime, I am thinking about playing.”

RIGHT BACK – Net of matters of the heart, the idea of ​​bringing Dani Alves back to the base has its roots in a precise technical necessity. The Brazilian right winger, in spite of his identity card, is considered very useful to the cause by Xavi who, in addition to knowing him fairly well, will be able to grant him several opportunities to take the field. After all, the role in question must be reinforced: in that portion of the field there is only Sergino Dest and the only alternative is represented by the possibility of adapting the handyman Sergi Roberto. That’s why Dani Alves’ return to Camp Nou is very welcome. The Brazilian will represent much more than an alternative, guaranteeing the talented but in some ways still immature team that touch of necessary experience that could shift the balance, even if he will not be able to take the field until January.

