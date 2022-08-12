Dani Alves pokes fun at Cristiano Ronaldo with one of their hilarious old photos.

Former FC Barcelona right-back Dani Alves has mocked Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo in an image posted to his Instagram account.

The veteran Brazilian defender left Barca for the second time this summer to join Liga MX club UNAM.

He played 405 matches at the Nou Camp, scored 22 goals and provided 104 assists.

At the peak of his career, he came up against Ronaldo when Barca took on Real Madrid in the Clasico.

Former Madridista Ronaldo forged an exciting rivalry with Alves during his time at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The two legendary players not only faced each other in club, but also in selection. Alves uploaded a photo of the duo to his Instagram, saying:

“When we were friends! Come here my little friend”.

If Cristiano Ronaldo can claim to be one of the greatest players in history, Alves eclipses the former Galactico in one area.

The Brazilian is the most decorated player in the history of Barca, but also of football as a whole, with 43 trophies compared to Ronaldo’s 30.

The pair are unlikely to face each other at club level again, with Alves having moved to the Mexican league.

However, Alves is still in the running to be part of Brazil’s squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which will likely be his last international competition with Ronaldo.

The former FC Barcelona star is now 39, while the current Manchester United striker is 37.

