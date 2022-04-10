Dani Alves pushes (again) Lionel Messi to return to Barcelona – Foot11.com

Dani Alves returned to FC Barcelona this year. He now hopes to see Lionel Messi do the same next year. A crazy dream or a doable reality? More

What if Lionel Messi left PSG next summer? The rumor has been coming back insistently in recent months as the player struggles to convince in the French capital. Dani Alves would like to bring the Argentine star back to FC Barcelona.

Dani Alves thinks he’s not happy at PSG

It’s a concept that looks like a fixed idea for Dani Alves. The Brazilian defender of FC Barcelona, ​​​​returning to Catalonia last summer alongside Xavi, repeats this at length in the interview. He wants to find on the field his former teammate, Lionel Messi, who took over the management of the French championship during the summer transfer window.

This time, it is in an interview granted this Saturday, April 9 to Mundo Deportivo, that he once again invited Lionel Messi back to Barcelona.

” I don’t know what he thinks or wants to do. I insist, he could come back for a year with me for one last dance. Why not ? There is no other place like this. We can’t be better than here, it’s made for us, the city, the club. He’s gone, he’s tried something different, and it’s time to come home if he wants.” Dani Alves at Mundo Deportivo.

The 38-year-old defender is convinced his former team-mate is unhappy in France and at PSG and should therefore return to the one and only club he had known until this season.

” For me it takes no pleasure“, underlines Dani Alves in this interview. The Brazilian reckons that the striker makes this game special and he does it when he feels good“. “Leo lived in the best place in the world to practice what he loves”, still believes the one who has won 6 Spanish league titles, 2 Champions League, 3 King’s Cup, 3 UEFA Super Cups or even 3 Club World Cups with Lionel Messi.

Lionel Messi does not want to leave

From Dani Alves’ point of view, Lionel Messi should, on his own, be forced to make the same choice. In effect, ” Everyone who leaves here regrets it. All“. Clearly, the message of the one who also briefly wore the PSG jersey is simple: “ Let him come with me here, to enjoy a little more of it all“.

But the pious wish of those who wish to see Kylian Mbappé arrive in Barcelona may well prove impossible to achieve. Indeed, if a possible return of Lionel Messi in Catalonia is often mentioned, Joan Laporta, the president of the club, admitted that it was not considered for the moment. Financially, the addition would be too heavy for the Blaugranas.

Dani Alves has already expressed his dream of seeing Lionel Messi return to Barcelona on several occasions (iconsport)

Above all, despite the criticism of which he is the object after the elimination in the Champions League, Lionel Messi would have every intention of persisting at PSG. According to RMC Sport, he still dreams of being able to win the Champions League there. If Dani Alves wants to play with him again, he may have to try to return to the Parc des Princes. Unless the two players offer themselves a last freelance in MLS…