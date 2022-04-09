Entertainment

Dani Alves pushes for Messi’s return to FC Barcelona

It’s one of the craziest moves in transfer window history. Having failed to extend with FC Barcelona, ​​Lionel Messi signed up with Paris Saint-Germain last summer. The sevenfold Ballon d’Or, however, has a little trouble in the tricolor capital. Dani Alves therefore pushes him to return to the Catalan club.

What if it was already the end of Lionel Messi’s adventure at Paris Saint-Germain? During the last summer transfer window, the Pulga joined the Ile-de-France team. The Argentine striker, however, is struggling to shine in Ligue 1. He has only three goals in 19 league games. The sevenfold Ballon d’Or therefore remains very far from unanimous.

Under contract until June 2023, however, it would not be so surprising if Lionel Messi chose to leave this summer. Especially since FC Barcelona would certainly agree to recover it. And it is not Dani Alves who will say the opposite! For the Mundo Deportivothe Brazilian right-back sent a message to his ex-teammate:

