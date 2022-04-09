Dani Alves pushes for Messi’s return to FC Barcelona
It’s one of the craziest moves in transfer window history. Having failed to extend with FC Barcelona, Lionel Messi signed up with Paris Saint-Germain last summer. The sevenfold Ballon d’Or, however, has a little trouble in the tricolor capital. Dani Alves therefore pushes him to return to the Catalan club.
What if it was already the end of Lionel Messi’s adventure at Paris Saint-Germain? During the last summer transfer window, the Pulga joined the Ile-de-France team. The Argentine striker, however, is struggling to shine in Ligue 1. He has only three goals in 19 league games. The sevenfold Ballon d’Or therefore remains very far from unanimous.
Under contract until June 2023, however, it would not be so surprising if Lionel Messi chose to leave this summer. Especially since FC Barcelona would certainly agree to recover it. And it is not Dani Alves who will say the opposite! For the Mundo Deportivothe Brazilian right-back sent a message to his ex-teammate:
“I don’t know what he thinks or wants to do. I insist, he could come back for a year with me for one last dance. Why not? There is no other place like this. We can’t be better than here, it’s made for us, the city, the club. He’s gone, he’s tried something different and it’s time to come home if he wants to.”
What convince Lionel Messi to return to Barça? PSG certainly does not hear it with the same ear. The club from the tricolor capital must intend to keep it a little longer.