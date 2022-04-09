Dani Alves pushes Messi again to return to Barca

Former teammate of Lionel Messi at FC Barcelona, ​​​​Dani Alves believes that the Argentinian would do well to leave PSG to return to Catalonia. He dreams of playing with him again before retiring.

Eight years of collecting trophies. Eight years of torturing the defenses of Spain and Europe. Eight years of forming a magical duo in their right lane. Teammates at FC Barcelona between 2008 and 2016, Dani Alves and Lionel Messi have won everything together: six Spanish league titles, two Champions League, three King’s Cups, three UEFA Super Cups and three World Cups. clubs. They have also forged a great bond, so much so that the Brazilian would see himself resuming their “bromance” by the end of his career.

In recent days, the Barça defender has been repeating over and over that Messi is not happy at PSG, according to him, and that it would be better for his well-being if he left France. This is again what his interview given this Saturday to Mundo Deportivo suggests. “I don’t know what he thinks or wants to do, assures Dani Alves. I insist, he could come back for a year with me for one last dance. Why not? There is no other place like this We can’t get better than here, it’s made for us, the city, the club. He’s gone, he’s tried something different and it’s time to come home if he wants to. wish.” He had made the same speech in March on ESPN.

Messi does not intend to leave

“For me, no, he doesn’t take pleasure, he explained. Leo makes this game special, and he does it when he feels good. When he does, the others benefit too. In my opinion, he is confused there. Leo lived in the best place in the world to practice what he loves. (…) Leo always said to me: ‘Where will you be better than here (at Barça)?’ I checked, there’s no better place than here. When we found out he was leaving, I sent him the same message he sent to me. Hope he can come back . Let him come with me here, to enjoy a little more of it all. Everyone who leaves here regrets it. Everyone.”

According to information from RMC Sport, Messi has no intention of leaving PSG this summer. If he was obviously disappointed by the elimination in the Champions League against Real, he is convinced that he has everything it takes in Paris to be European champion.