Dani Alves returns to Barcelona: now it’s official

BARCELONA (Spain) – “Back home“: this is the message with which on Twitter the Barcelona announces the return of Dani Alves in Blaugrana jersey. The Brazilian full-back will join the Catalans next week to start training with his teammates, ma he will not be able to make his debut in official competitions until January , the month in which the transfer market will reopen and it will be possible to register it.

Barcelona, ​​Aguero on the possible farewell to football: “I’m optimistic”

Barcelona, ​​Xavi in ​​search of two wings: probed Olmo and Ferran Torres

Dani Alves returns to Barcelona: the statement from the blaugrana

The former defender of the Juventus returns to Barcelona after more than five years and signs a contract until 30 June 2022. Below is the press release from the Blaugrana company: “FC Barcelona and Dani Alves have reached an agreement in principle for the player to join the first football team for the remainder of the current season. The Brazilian will join training from next week but will not be able to play until January. The club will announce full details during his official presentation as a new FC Barcelona player. Dani Alves joined Barça in the summer of 2008 after five brilliant seasons at Seville . In the Catalan capital, he played as a right-back in eight seasons, making 391 official appearances and scoring 23 goals. Although his main role has always been in defense, as in true Brazilian full-back tradition, Alves also likes to join the attack, where he has a nice shot from outside the box, earning a reputation as one of the best players of all time in his position. . It was an automatic choice with Pep Guardiola, Tito Vilanova, Tata Martino And Luis Enrique , and fans loved his dedication and outgoing character. In the summer of 2016 he left for the Juventus , then al Paris Saint-Germain and finally al St. Paul in his country of origin “.