Dani Alves sees Messi ‘in another world’ than Cristiano Ronaldo

Dani Alves has opened up on the rivalry between Ronaldo and Messi, revealing he was involved in a falling out at a Ballon d’Or ceremony.

The Brazilian has opened up on the ‘controversy’ with the former Real Madrid superstar as he spoke on a podcast with his UNAM Pumas teammate Efrian Valverde.

“We had a scuffle with Ronaldo”

Alves, who left Barca last summer after a short stint at the club, also spoke of his admiration for Ronaldo, but explained why he thinks his former team-mate Lionel Messi is on a different level to his. Portuguese international.

“There was a time when, because of the rivalry, I was going to salute him [Ronaldo] and he wasn’t greeting me,” he said.

“There was a controversy that never came out, but backstage at the Ballon d’Or ceremony we had a scuffle, I greeted everyone and he didn’t greet me because of what the Barcelona-Real Madrid rivalry was generating away from home.

“But how can you not respect a guy who has achieved everything by working hard and investing himself body and soul?”

“Messi is in a world that only he can reach”

Alves added on Messi’s unique talents: “He was born with the talent to play football and be in another world, which only he can reach.”

Ronaldo and Messi dominated European football for over a decade, with the duo lifting 12 Ballon d’Ors between them. Messi, the Barca legend, has won the Ballon d’Or a record seven times, while Ronaldo has five to his name.

Messi’s latest European goal for Paris Saint-Germain against Maccabi Haifa means he has scored against 39 teams in the Champions League, overtaking Manchester United star Ronaldo for the most kills in the competition.

Messi is currently with the Argentina squad as they prepare for a friendly match against Jamaica in the United States. Meanwhile, Ronaldo and Portugal are due to face Spain in the Nations League on Tuesday.