Dani Alves, without a clause to renew for objectives, would have to negotiate a new contract with Barcelona

BARCELONA — Dani Alves will have to negotiate a new contract with Barcelona if he wants to continue at the Catalan club next season as there is no clause that allows him to renew for goals, according to various sources told ESPN.

The Brazilian international signed for Barcelona last November after reaching an agreement to wear the Blaugrana shirt again from January to June 30.

Daniel Alves celebrates a goal with Barcelona Pedro Salado/Getty Images

Alves, who was without a team, accepted the minimum salary so that Barça could register him without breaking the salary limit of LaLiga but little more details about the agreement were known.

Various information pointed to the possibility that said contract included the option for Alves to renew for an additional season if certain objectives were met.

However, different sources inform ESPN that, if Alves and Barcelona want the Brazilian to continue, the two parties will have to sit down to reach a new agreement.

The 38-year-old defender’s main objective is to be able to play with the Brazilian team in the Qatar World Cup that will be played at the end of this year and for this the CBF asks him to be active.

Alves is being essential for Xavi Hernández both in the locker room and on the pitch despite the fact that the Catalan coach ruled him out for the Europa League.

Both parties are happy with the Brazilian’s performance, but, as ESPN learned, there have been no contacts yet to extend his contract.

ESPN announced last November that Barcelona plans to strengthen its defense next summer with the arrival of Crsar Azpilicueta as a free agent. However, Alves could still have a place in Xavi’s plans, as the Chelsea captain can also play central defender and the future of other players like Sergiño Dest and Oscar Mingueza is unclear.