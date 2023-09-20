Dani García’s Brasserie, Madrid’s famous restaurant

After being involved in a controversy in Venice, where he was banned from riding the Gondola again, Kanye West has landed in Spain. He did so with his girlfriend Bianca Sensori, with whom he enjoyed a delicious and sumptuous meal in Madrid. And although little or nothing is known about the rapper’s stay in our country, a video of his Dine at Dani Garcia’s Brasserie, The hotel has a Michelin chef’s restaurant four seasons From the capital.

Dani Garcia’s Brasserie, a reference restaurant for international celebrities

Danny Garcia opened the restaurant in 2020 (Photos: @danibrassie Instagram)

Whether you are staying at this luxurious hotel in Madrid or not, anyone can enjoy a meal at its restaurant. It is located on the roof And it is one of the most famous terraces of the capital. However, and without detracting from its views, the highlight of the restaurant is, of course, Eat

It is done by Three Michelin star chef, Dani Garcia. It opened its doors in 2020 at the same time as the hotel, and managed to enter the ranks of the best restaurants in the capital. Its cuisine is based on Mediterranean tradition, Which he is well known for his Málaga origins.

It has a lunch menu with Mediterranean flavors

Green gazpacho with nitro tomatoes is one of their most famous dishes (Photo: fourseasons.com)

many people claim so The Brasserie serves up Dani Garcia’s most casual cuisineBecause it does not have a menu as such, but is offered in the form of a menu depending on the time of day in which the restaurant is visited: Breakfast, lunch and dinner or afternoon tea. However it also has an extensive menu of snacks and drinks, as it is more than just a restaurant This is a cocktail bar.

Kanye West showed up at lunch, so he’d get a chance to try Famous Dani Middays. This is a new proposal from the chef based on a closed menu with a starter and a main to choose from four courses and a dessert. All for 51 eurosBut it is only available from Monday to Friday and during lunch hours.