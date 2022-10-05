Dani La Chepi broke down in tears in front of the Telefe cameras

This Saturday, Andy Kusnetzoff received great guests again at PH, We can talk, the cycle that leads on the screen of phone. Luciano Cáceres, Ricky Maravilla, Dani La Chepi, Luck Ra and Pía Slapka accompanied him on the evening and, as usual, several emotional moments were experienced on the air.

One of them was when Dani La Chepi He spoke of one of the hardest stages of his life. “I have a very bad example to tell you, but it is one to take into account so as not to continue on that path that addictions are and that I had them at first,” she said on the air.

And he continued: “I went into alcohol like crazy, it was before I had Isa, she was my salvation.” Broken in tears, she indicated: “I was able to go out doing therapy, with psychiatrists and medication, I had a horrible time. I have come to peel myself in front of the Natalie Portman-like mirror, flashing that it was her.”

Dani La Chepi

If there is something for which the influencer is characterized, it is for not hiding anything that happens to her. Months ago, she confirmed the news of her romantic separation and faced with the attacks of some Internet users, she got angry and defended herself. “I read comments like ‘Poor kid, he used it’. If I told the reasons, which are part of my intimacy and his, they would change those messages,” she said.

He clarified: “I told that I separated because in this community they asked me … one message after another came to find out if I was still in a relationship, they told me that they saw me down, pachucha and that’s why I told it. The reasons, what happened, why what and since when it seems to me that they are part of intimacy”.