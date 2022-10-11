Dani La Chepi confessed that she was an alcoholic and told how she did to get out – Paparazzi Magazine

In PH we can talk, Dani La Chepi He shared a crude story about his harsh childhood, his father’s health problems and their relationship with alcohol. Daniela Viaggiamari is one of the most recognized influencers in the country and she is always frank about everything she had to face in her life.

He recently talked about his anorexia nervosa and now revealed how he overcame alcoholism in a profound story that began when Andy Kusnetzoff asked those who had had a difficult childhood to come forward to the meeting point. This is how Dani La Chepi reviewed his childhood and his relationship with his father, who also struggled with alcohol addiction.

The actress recounted her austere childhood, the family mandates, the episodes of violence she experienced from a partner and came to the subject of her dependence on alcoholic beverages. It was at that moment that she defined herself as “A very bad example, but one to keep in mind so as not to follow, are addictions, which I had at the beginning”.

Thus, she said that in the stage prior to motherhood “I got into alcohol like crazy, it was before I had Isa”, he acknowledged, referring to his daughter Isabella, known to all his followers as he is usually present in many of his videos. “Isa was my salvation”he confessed.

With a lot of strength and determination, he managed to overcome the addiction to alcoholic beverages. “I was able to go out doing therapy, with psychiatrists and medication, I had a horrible time”, revealed. And he said that there were times when he looked in the mirror and could not recognize how bad he was.

He also remembered what was the craziest thing he ever did because of alcohol. “I have come to peel myself in front of the Natalie Portman-like mirror, flashing that it was her”, said the influencer and said that her relationship with Isa is totally different from the one she had with her father.