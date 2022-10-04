Dani La Chepi confessed to having a strange phobia: “I can’t handle it”

Dani La Chepi spoke about her toilet phobia (Video: “PH, We Can Talk”, Telefe)

Human beings can have many phobias, but there are some of them that are not common at all. In the latter case, the one suffering from Dani La Chepiwhich this Saturday surprised by revealing it in PH, we can talk (phone).

It all started when Andy Kusnetzoff He ushered those who have stories in the bathroom into the rendezvous point. And the influencer did not hesitate to tell her experience. “I have a theme…I can’t go into the bathroom and leave the door closed., wherever it is”, he began, and aroused everyone’s curiosity. Then, she joked: “I can’t explain it, it will be ‘anophobia’”.

“I can’t handle it, I take a shower in two seconds with my eyes open, I’m going to pee with the door open and, if I have company at the time of the second, better, “he continued, without anyone being able to believe what he had just reported. Although he clarified: “But not inside the bathroom. It’s not that I’m asking for your hand. Although if it’s my partner, come in.”

Dani La Chepi was surprised to confess her strange phobia (Capture: Telefe)

At that moment, the driver asked him to make a demonstration with Luciano Caceres. which added fun to the slogan. Already in full role, the former host of The goose game, he explained, “To deal with the fear of the toilet and the whole situation, I start talking. And he, for example, is there, watching TV, and I say to him: ´Are you coming?´. He has to stand outside the door, lean out and talk to me. So, that’s where it happens to me.” To the disbelief of Pia SlapkaLa Chepi added: “I’m not asking you to sanitize me, I’m asking you to come with me.”

In this context, Kusnetzoff inquired about the origin of her strange phobia and she delved deeper: “I don’t know what happened as a girl, I have a childhood that I blocked at one point. But I do remember, I really like horror movies, that there was a very old one from the time of Luther, the bloodthirsty, from the 70s, where the girl sat on the toilet and there was a snake that entered her. They are those things that you don’t have to see, that’s why I take great care of what my daughter watches. “It’s not that I think there’s a snake, because I already know there isn’t, but there may be something. I never take away the possibility that something may appear, ”she closed with a laugh.

In another section of the program, and already in a more serious tone, the instagramer also recounted how she did to overcome alcoholism. “Before having Isa (her daughter) I went into alcohol like crazy, and she was my salvation. I was able to get out doing therapy, with psychiatrists and with medication. I had a horrible time and when I see myself in the mirror… I’ve come to peel flashing that she was Natalie Portman“, revealed.

Dani La Chepi demonstrated his phobia with Luciano Cáceres

In mid-March, Chepi said that she had undergone an emergency operation for kidney stones, and weeks later she suffered the death of her father, albert. In the midst of grief, she underwent other routine tests and ended up in the operating room again for a breast abnormality. Then in July she gave an interview to show partners, where he detailed the health problems he went through. “It was a busy year, I started with everything, if I have something, I have everything together: the separation, the imminent and inevitable death of my father, who spent ten years having a bad time, him and the whole family, but mainly him,” he said. , referring to the ischemic stroke that left his father immobilized, and the break with Javier Cordonwho was his partner for two and a half years.

“Then my kidney got stuck, which we thought were the intestines because I have two intestinal obstructions and it is a pain like labor, very similar to an intestinal puncture, but it was a stone that was blocking my urethra,” he explained. And he added: “They had to put a catheter in me, and there I said: ‘Well, that’s it’, and I went to do a control mammogram that my gynecologist sent me, suddenly they ask you for another one and suddenly a direct operation and you say : ‘Well, we’re calming down’”.

KEEP READING:

Chef Santiago Giorgini spoke of the fire in his house: “We are alive by a miracle”

Rusherking referred to the theme he dedicated to China Suárez: “Talk about love”

Bin Valencia, the ex-drummer of Almafuerte, died in full concert