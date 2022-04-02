Dani Rovira, ‘City of Alicante Award’ at the 19th Alicante Film Festival

The actor, comedian and presenter Dani Rovira will be one of the main honorees of the 19th edition of the Alicante International Film Festival. The man from Malaga will receive the award ‘City of Alicante Award’ that distinguishes the careers of young actors and actresses on the national scene.

The award, which will be presented at the opening gala on May 21 at the Teatro Principal, is a recognition of the actor, who has made his generation laugh so much. The award was received last year by Inma Cuesta and in previous editions by actors and actresses such as Juana Acosta, Verónica Echegui, Irene Escolar, Marian Álvarez, Mario Casas, Lucía Jiménez, Ernesto Alterio, Raúl Arévalo, Fernando Tejero, Pilar López de Ayala, Hugo Silva or Marta Etura.

“Dani Rovira is an icon and an example, one of those artists who crosses the screen. You see him as one of your family while he makes you laugh non-stop. We are very happy to have him at the Festival”, commented Vicente Seva, director of the Festival.

Biography of Dani Rovira

Dani Rovira (Málaga 1980) started in comedy doing monologues in bars and cafes. From his participation in Paramount Comedy in 2008, he made appearances in television programs such as “Estas no son las Noticias” (Cuatro) or as a collaborator in “Con hache de Eva” (LaSexta). He also appeared numerous times on the popular show “El club de comedia”.

He was part of the team of “Don’t tell mom that I work on TV” (Cuatro), and “Someone had to say it” (LaSexta). While making a name for himself in the world of television, Dani Rovira continued touring throughout Spain since 2003 with the shows “Tour Stand up Comedy Theaters and Clubs” and “The Nights of El Club De La Comedia”. In addition, he represented his own show, “Do you want to go out with me?”, in Barcelona (Alexandra Theater) and Madrid (Alcázar Theater) during the years 2010–2014.

In the summer of 2013 he began filming “Ocho surnames vascos” together with Clara Lago, Karra Elejalde and Carmen Machi, this being his debut as an actor on the big screen. After recording the film, he began recording the Globomedia series , “B&B” in (Telecinco). From this moment on, Dani Rovira has not stopped linking one project after another.

In 2015 he received a Goya award in the category of Best New Actor for “Ocho surnames vascos”, in a ceremony in which he also acted as presenter. He returned to present the Goya gala in 2016 and 2017.

Since then, Dani Rovira has not stopped shooting feature films, with an average of two films per year. Among many titles, his filmography includes films such as the romantic comedy “Now or Never” (2015), along with María Valverde, the second part “Ocho surnames catalanes” (2015), or the drama “100 metros” (2016). He has also provided his voice in animated films such as “Capture the flag” or “Ozzy”.

In 2018 Dani premieres “Superlópez”, a great production by Mediaset Cinema, directed by Javier Ruiz Caldera, which turns out to be another success at the box office. A year later, she stars alongside María León in the family comedy “Los Japons” by Atresmedia. His creative talent led him to explore other artistic facets and he wrote a book: “Alletas en las alas” and “88 reasons to keep flying”, which turned out to be another bestseller.

In 2021 he achieved great success thanks to his role as presenter of the program “La Noche D” on RTVE and, especially, for his comedy show “ODIO”, available on Netflix and ranking number 1 of the most viewed on the platform. for almost two consecutive weeks.

In 2021 he premiered the award-winning six Goya, “Mediterráneo” and the great Disney production “Jungle Cruise”, in which he is accompanied by great Hollywood stars such as Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt or Edgar Ramírez.

The Alicante International Film Festival, which will be held from May 21 to 28, has the support of the Alicante Provincial Council, the Alicante City Council, Alicante City & Beach, the Valencian Institute of Culture, À Punt Media and other companies collaborators.