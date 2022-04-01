Daniel Arenas celebrated his birthday dancing with Daniella Álvarez

The relationship of Danielle Alvarez and Daniel Arenas It is going from strength to strength, as its followers have been able to verify, who have witnessed the romantic messages that the couple often dedicates to each other. The former beauty queen has confessed that one of her greatest dreams in her life is to have a family, and in fact she revealed a long time ago that she has already addressed the issue of children with her gallant. Although neither of them has given specific details about taking another step in their courtship, it is a fact that the model and the actor are very much in love and enjoy spending time together. Proof of this has been the heartfelt congratulations that she has dedicated to the interpreter on the occasion of her 43rd birthday. “Happy birthday beautiful love! I celebrate your life, I celebrate every second when I look at you, when I hug you, when I see you smile”, wrote the beautiful Colombian at the beginning of a long publication on Instagram, which was accompanied by a collage with old and current photos of both. “Since I was very little I have prayed to God and the Virgin for you, and now that it allows us to be together, I just want to hold your hand to live what we lack together,” she added in her message. “I love you my my earthly angel. Thank you for existing and may there be many more”, ended. In addition to these sincere words, Daniella wanted to pamper her boyfriend with a fun meeting between friends in Bogotá, the capital of their native country. The evening became very lively, and both the celebrated and his beautiful girlfriend could not resist the rhythm that sounded in the place and showed off their best dance moves; click below to see them.

