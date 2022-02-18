Daniel Baldwin arrives in El Salvador “to make movies and television”

The American actor, producer and film director, Daniel Baldwin arrived in El Salvador after announcing his trip to the country from his Twitter.

“Here we go, boarding the airport for El Salvador. God is great,” she wrote on his Twitter.

Baldwin’s arrival in Salvadoran territory was confirmed by the official Twitter account of the Executive Port Commission (CEPA) where through several photographs they showed the businessman arriving at the “Óscar Arnulfo Romero y Galdámez” International Airport.

When asked by a network user about the reason for his visit to El Salvador, the actor replied: “To make movies and television in El Salvador.”

It was on Tuesday, February 8, when Daniel Baldwin announced that his family intends to establish an alliance with the Salvadoran authorities to create a film and television company in our country.

“It is my great honor to announce the Baldwin family’s partnership with the country of El Salvador and its visionary President @nayibbukele and Ambassador @MilenaMayorga. Together we will build the most important film and television company in the history of Latin America,” wrote Daniel Baldwin.

Then, on February 10, Baldwin confirmed that he would travel to El Salvador to meet with President Nayib Bukele.

“I am more than excited to meet his (Bukele’s) vision of our film and television productions. I will also scout locations and meet people in El Salvador who are already in the movie business,” he wrote on Twitter.

The reactions from Salvadoran filmmakers were immediate and when consulted by this medium they agreed that it could be positive for the national industry, but they expressed their concern about the lack of local regulation, since there is no film law that supports them.

THE GRAPHIC PRESS learned that Daniel would hold a meeting with some Salvadoran filmmakers, but it was not known that the meeting would take place in the country. This has generated different reactions.

“As the founder of the largest actor studio in El Salvador, as a representative of actors, as a filmmaker, and as a Salvadoran actress from the SAG union, they have not asked me for a meeting. He will be meeting with other filmmakers,” Salvadoran actress and filmmaker Vanesa Tomasino wrote on her Twitter.