Daniel Bisogno gave the ring to his boyfriend, they plan to adopt | INSTAGRAM

It’s been a couple of years since we found out that Daniel Bisogno, the popular host of the TV Azteca show program “windowing“, have a boyfriend, Jesus Castillo.

While the famous He is 48 years old on the 26th, so they have a difference of 22 years, but this has not stopped them from enjoying their company, in addition, now they were caught on camera together and very affectionate in public, despite the fact that previously they were not shown So.

According to the magazine TV Notesa friend of the couple approached them and was confessing that Daniel had already given him engagement ringthat they are very happy and that they are already planning the civil wedding, despite the fact that previously they had already done a ceremony style in Chiapas.

It is said that the driver is very happywe even know that they have been living together for 10 months and that they have even talked about the possibility of having a babyof course adopted.

According to the sources shared with the media, Jesús lives with the driver’s family, they no longer hide and appear in public as the photographs showed.

It was also shared that Daniel’s parents would have attended therapy to be able to accept what their son was going through, now very happy to see him so happy and motivated with this new stage of life.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PHOTOS OF DANIEL WITH HIS FAITHFUL

Daniel Bisogno would have been engaged to her boyfriend and even thought of adopting together.



Even his program partner Pedro Sola supports them and gets along great with them, always accepting Daniel Bisogno and sharing a bit of his experience with him, acknowledging his preferences, seeking to avoid thinking about what others say about it.

However, despite the visible love and affection they have for each other, some Internet users continue to think that the young man should be with him for money, something that they do not stop writing on social networks.

So far there are no official wedding plans but at Show News we will continue to be very attentive to share with you the information so that you find out at the moment, news from the entertainment world, entertainment and more.