Daniel Brown Saturday May 14th 2022 Obituaries, Obituaries, Obituaries, Obituaries

Daniel Owen Brown

Born in Halifax, Nova Scotia

June 20, 1938-May 14, 2022

Husband of 62 years to Marilyn Ann Brown (nee Hook). Father of Joanne Lincoln (Ross), Jackie Brown, and Chris Brown. Proud grandfather of Shannon, Adam, Alex, Taylor, Krista, Aaron, Ryan, Erik, Shawn, and Jordan. Delighted great-grandpa of 5.

Dan was an avid outdoorsman who loved camping, hunting, fishing, and trips to the cabin. He had a talent for woodworking; making many pieces for family and friends that will be treasured for years to come.

He also loved playing his guitar and jamming with local music groups.

Dan was an active community member with Knights of Columbus and volunteering with Norwood Community Care.

An informal Celebration of Dan’s Life will take place May 21st 2022 from 1 to 4 PM at the Legion in Norwood.

Donations in memory of Dan can be made to The Heart & Stroke Foundation or to Norwood Community Care.

