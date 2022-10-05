Daniel Craig and how to gain muscle as we age

To lend a hand in this special mission, Morgan suggests that you also improve your diet. In this case, fatty foods are your secret weapon: “The Omega-3 found in salmon, walnuts and flaxseeds are essential,” he says, “or you can opt for supplements to increase your Omega-3 and vitamin D, which also play a crucial role in the development of your muscle strength. And don’t forget that cardio helps increase our insulin production, which contributes to muscle repair.”

With this in mind, Morgan suggests that those who want long-term results—and lasting muscle—such as Daniel Craig showed us in sky fallincorporate the following into your exercise regimen, along with plenty of running, biking, or hiking.

Perform these exercises regularly and you may look like Daniel Craig at your 43 years is not so difficult.

barbell squats

3 sets of 10 to 12 reps

First, remember: do not play the hero, do not overload the bar. He places his feet shoulder-width apart and his torso tense. He drives your glutes back until your quads are parallel to the floor, keeping your chest up and back straight. Press down through your heels to propel yourself up.

Deadlift

4 sets of 6 reps

Grab the bar with a shoulder-width grip. Holding the bar firmly, drive down hard toward your feet, opening your hips forward so you’re standing with a straight back, core engaged, and the bar just above your knees. Reverse the movement—carefully—to complete the first rep.

Incline Bench Press

3-5 repetitions of 5-15

Choose your weapon: barbell or dumbbells. Whatever you choose, lie on an incline bench and grab the barbell or weights slightly wider than shoulder-width apart. Press the weight(s) up until your arms are extended (don’t lock your elbows). The hands should be more or less above the elbows. Slowly lower the bar or weights back to the starting point, exhaling as you go.

pull ups

4 sets of 3-5 reps

With your palms facing behind you, grab a barbell overhead with a wide grip. He contracts his back and arms, then lifts his chest toward the bar. When your chin has cleared the bar, slowly lower yourself back down and start again.

