Daniel Craig, Ashton Kutcher and other celebrities addicted to the game

Being a celebrity or movie star often means having a lot of downtime. Working 18 hours on a recording set all day can mean 16 hours of waiting and 2 hours of acting. Therefore, it is not surprising that actors, such as Daniel Craig Y Ashton Kutcherthey need to find ways to entertain themselves while still being screen-ready at a moment’s notice.

Just like anyone else, sometimes games they can become a problem in a celebrity’s life when they become an addiction. Next, we will tell you about some celebrities who have or have had addictions to games.

4 celebrities who are addicted to the game

1. Daniel Craig

During an interview, Daniel Craig commented that he really enjoys the shooter Halo and games with deep storiesbut that he should be careful not to be in front of the screen for more than two hours a day, since it can really be an addiction for him.

2. Ashton Kutcher

When he was on “The ’70s Show,” before he lost his car or became a successful investor, Ashton Kutcher couldn’t get enough of playing GoldenEye on Nintendo 64. In an interview he revealed that he started a production company with the idea of ​​getting away from the video game:

“I sat around playing Bond all day. I am very good at GoldenEye. It’s the last video game I played, by the way, so everything else falls apart after that. I was like literally my thumbs are going to fall off playing this game.”

3. Vin Diesel

Vin Diesel started playing dungeons and dragons. She loves games and got tired of seeing games related to bad movies, so she decided to release a video game title. riddickwhich was well received.

“Video game culture was an important thing to keep alive in the movie because we’re in a new era right now. The idea that kids can play video games like Grand Theft Auto or any video game is amazing.” said the actor.

4.Mila Kunis

Like many other celebrities, such as Dave Chappelle, Megan Fox, Ronda Rousey, Vin Diesel and many more, Mila Kunis can spend hours playing world of warcraft.

“Let’s just say I had to quit the game, since I’m having a good year…”he told Jimmy Kimmel during an interview

Do you know of other celebrities like Daniel Craig Y Ashton Kutcher who are addicted to the game?