Daniel Craig brings a collector-worthy Omega to Wimbledon 2023

Daniel Craig He has the eternal gift of being the person everyone talks about, wherever he is. A huge fan of tennis, the 55-year-old actor took part in wimbledon final 2023 Between the Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz and the Serbian Novak Djokovic. With the advantage compared to other celebrities such as Brad Pitt or Idris Elba that he is one of the privileged few to be invited to the Royal Box, which has just over fifty seats and where celebrities rub shoulders with the royal family. Let’s go together.

With his wife, actress Rachel Weisz, Daniel Craig He arrived in a smart gray suit adorned with a striped tie and brick-orange handkerchief. Of course, the former 007 was wearing a nice pair of sunglasses so as not to overshadow the London sun and the almost five-hour spectacular game between the two finalists. At the end of the match, it was Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz who unseated Novak Djokovic, giving him his first Wimbledon win, of course, with a very special oversight.

Beauty is complemented by a good watch.Karwai Tang/Getty Images

As a great lover of watchmaking, the former James Bond would have appreciated the model that the young tennis player wore during the delivery of the trophy, even though it was from a rival brand—Rolex in this case. While the 20-year-old Spaniard is an ambassador for the Crown, Daniel Craig is a faithful friend of the house omegaAnd he displayed it again in the Grand Final of the tournament Wimbledon 2023,

Daniel Craig’s Omega Looks for a Good Cause

Like George Clooney in Mykonos recently, Daniel Craig chose a seamaster watch, the piece in question is omega Planet Ocean 600m GMT ‘Good Planet’ Co-Axial ChronometerWhich has a neat 44mm steel case and a design that grabs attention at first glance, even if it is a somewhat classic diver.

And, compared to the likes of Clooney, daniel craig watch This is a rare model, because omega They have removed it from their catalogue, thus establishing a collector’s status that only a lucky few can claim. blue lacquer dial of Omega Planet Ocean by Daniel Craig It features a date window at 3 o’clock and polished, faceted and rhodium-plated hands with white Super-LumiNova to ensure maximum visibility in low-light environments. Bright orange aluminum GMT hands allow for time tracking in two time zones, while a polished blue bi-directional rotating bezel accentuates the stainless steel bracelet. And of course, the icing on the cake is that the watch is waterproof up to 600 metres.