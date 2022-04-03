Daniel Craig contracts COVID, delaying return to Broadway

Could it be the curse of the Scottish play? Daniel Craig’s return to Broadway in a new version of “Macbeth” has been temporarily suspended after the actor contracted COVID-19.

Morning and evening performances were canceled after the James Bond actor tested positive for the virus. In a tweet posted on Saturday night, the play reported that all performances were canceled until Thursday “due to the detection of a limited number of positive cases of COVID-19 within the company.”

Craig stars in the revival of William Shakespeare’s tragedy, and Ruth Negga will make her Broadway debut as Lady Macbeth.

“Macbeth” is presented at the Lyceum Theater, and has a release date of April 28. Sam Gold directs it.

According to folklore, “Macbeth” bears the weight of an ancient curse ever since a coven of witches objected to Shakespeare using royal spells and placed a curse on him. Other productions have been plagued by accidents.

The last time Craig was on Broadway was in 2013 in the revival of Harold Pinter’s “Betrayal”, with his wife Rachel Weisz and under the direction of Mike Nichols. Craig was also opposite Hugh Jackman in “A Steady Rain” in 2009. Gold directed Craig in the 2016 production of “Othello” opposite David Oyelowo.

Other high-profile Broadway shows have had to cancel performances because their lead actors have contracted the virus, including the two leads of “The Music Man,” Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster.