Daniel Craig didn’t approve of Billie Eilish’s song at first. Here’s how he was convinced

The song from the new movie on James Bond finally released today at the cinema in Italy after many postponements due to the pandemic, No Time to Die, as is known of the pop star Billie Eilish.

The artist was present at the first held the day before yesterday at Royal Albert Hall from London and first performed the song live in February 2020 on the stage of the Brit Awards, with the ex at his side Johnny Marr, who in the song plays the guitar, his brother Finneas O’Connell and an orchestra conducted by Hans Zimmer, the composer de Gladiator and of the last Dunes.

Eilish, whose latest album is Happier than Ever, wrote the already Grammy Award-winning song with his brother, but one of the producers of the film’s music, Stephen Lipson, revealed in an interview with Music Week that Daniel Craig was not at all convinced that the song was good at first.

“The most important thing was to have Daniel’s approval – says Lipson – When I finished the mix they were all satisfied, and only Daniel was missing. From the beginning, quite understandably, he wasn’t so sure about the song: he thought it didn’t have that perfect emotional climax to accompany his exit from the saga.“.

Craig then showed up in the studio to propose any changes and listen to the song first hand: “When I handed her the mix, producer Barbara Broccoli let me know that Daniel was coming to London to hear the song. I had him come to my studio because I knew it was undoubtedly the best place to listen. Before it came, I spent some time reworking the mix to emphasize the climax. And I set the volume of the song to be pretty vigorous“.

“I sat Daniel in a chair between the two speakers, hit ‘play’ and waited for his response. When the song ended, without even looking up, he asked to listen to it a second time. Barbara and I had no idea what was on his mind. Then, at the end of the second listening, he looked at me and said: “It’s fantastic”“.

What do you think? Let us know, as always, in the comments.

The official synopsis of the film reads: In No Time To Die, Bond enjoys a quiet life in Jamaica after retiring from active duty. His quiet life, however, is abruptly interrupted when Felix Leiter, an old friend and CIA agent, reappears asking him for help. The mission to free a scientist from his kidnappers turns out to be more insidious than expected, leading Bond on the trail of a mysterious villain armed with a new and dangerous technology.

Written by Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Scott Z. Burns And Phoebe Waller-Bridge, as well as by the director Cary Fukunaga, the film also stars the return of Lea Seydoux, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, Rory Kinnear And Ralph Fiennes. Between new entry they are reported instead Lashana Lynch, David Dencik, Ana De Armas, Billy Magnussen, Dali Benssalah And Rami Malek.

