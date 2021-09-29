Daniel Craig, from James Bond to Shakespeare: it will be Macbeth in the theater

Having left 007, the British actor will play the lead role in the famous tragedy of the Bard, in a show staged for 15 weeks starting in spring 2022.

From James Bond to Macbeth: triple jump with double twist and a half for Daniel Craig, who in the aftermath of the London preview of No Time To Die, his latest appearance as 007, is ready to dive into a completely different role. It will be Macbeth in a new edition of Shakespeare’s tragedy produced by Barbara Broccoli, the historical producer of the James Bond franchise. The drama will run for 15 weeks at London’s Lyceum Theater in spring 2022.

Craig is certainly not the first movie star to compete in one of the most difficult and demanding roles for tens of generations of actors: before him, to stay current, Denzel Washington also tried his hand at adapting The Tragedy of Macbeth edited by Joel Coen (for the first time directing without his brother Ethan). Released at Christmas 2021, it is a film with a very clear theatrical setting, so much so that it was shot directly in the studios. For Denzel Washington there is already talk of a possible Oscar nomination, and on the other hand the role encourages dreams of glory: just six years ago another big name like Michael Fassbender starred in the film directed by Justin Kurzel which was presented at Cannes, but it did not obtain major international awards. On the other hand, the great Laurence Olivier, one of the most faithful Shakespearean interpreters of all time, failed to complete his film adaptation: in the 1950s, due to the death of the two producers who had guaranteed him financial coverage, he was unable to fulfill this dream.

The best films of Michael Fassbender The role of General Macbeth could not go unnoticed for a brilliant and megalomaniac director like Orson Welles, who directed it in 1948, reserving the part of the main character. Even a titan of Japanese cinema like Akira Kurosawa succumbed to the fascination of Shakespeare’s tragedy by filming in 1957 The throne of blood, a remake of the work, and reserving the part of the protagonist Taketoki Washizu for the popular Toshiro Mifune. Macbeth also had therapeutic value for Roman Polanski in 1971: it was his first film shot after the brutal murder of his wife Sharon Tate, and not coincidentally it is one of the darkest and most macabre versions of the original text (the protagonist was Jon Finch), and not too surprisingly it turned out to be a commercial flop. Also noteworthy is the version of the Hungarian Bela Tarr (1982) and the Italian-American remake of Honour men (1990), in which the title role is played by John Turturro, a mafia hitman who climbs the hierarchy of a clan by killing its boss.