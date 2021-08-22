Daniel Craig: “I won’t leave my daughters a cent, it’s in bad taste”

Daniel Craig will not leave his legacy to his daughters. The motivation? Simple, because it would be “in bad taste”.

In a recent interview with the British weekly “Candis Magazine” the actor stated that will spend all his heritage or, at most, it will take care of the matter first of her death.

“An old adage holds that whoever dies rich has failed in his own life, ”said the star. “I don’t want to leave large sums of money as an inheritance to my children. I believe the inheritance are of bad taste. My philosophy is that of enjoy the money as long as you are alive or give them away just before dying ”.

Daniel Craig, a heritage of 160 million from dollars

The actor, now 53, owes most of his earnings to the roles he held as James Bond: according to what reported by Candis Magazine, the assets of 007 are currently estimated around 160 million from dollars.

So She (29 years old), born from the marriage between Daniel Craig and ex-wife Fiona Loudon, and the little girl born in 2018 from second wife Rachel Weisz (who in turn is Hanry’s mother, born from the relationship with director Darren Aronofsky) will remain to dry mouth and they will not live on income.

On the other hand the billionaire celebrities they are not new to this idea: leaving almost nothing to their children seems to have become a trend. Among the most Young people “disinherited”In Hollywood, for example, we find Isabelle and Dimitri Kutcher, children of Ashton Kutcher And Thousands Kunis, who will donate their assets of about $ 300 million to charities: “When we die, our money will go to those who have really need. Our children will learn a get by from alone, they will appreciate what they have had from life and above all they will be able to achieve comfort alone ”.

Without to forget Sting who, in 2014, said: “To my six children I will not leave a penny of my £ 180 million. They have to work, as I did “. Even worse for the chef’s four children Gordon Ramsay, who has made it known that he will not leave a crumb of his millionaire fortune, also saying that, while he always travels in first class, his boys only touch the economy: “They have not yet earned enough to afford this luxury”.

