Daniel Craig is the highest paid actor in Hollywood according to Variety

With the one hundred million dollars obtained by signing up for two other titles in the franchise “Knives Out – Dinner with crime”, Daniel Craig ranks in the first place of the highest paid Hollywood stars, occupying what had been the primacy of Dwayne “The Rock Johnson in the past two years. The news was reported by Variety which every year draws up the ranking of the best paid actors. In third place in the 2021 ranking is Will Smith.
Bond surpasses The Rock
The 50 million dollars obtained for “Red Notice”, a film directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber which will be available on Netflix next fall, was not enough for Dwayne Johnson to obtain the first position in the list of the highest paid in cinema for the third consecutive year. US. To jump to the first place of the Scrooge on the screen, the hand of the streaming platform was also fundamental for Daniel Craig who would not have reached the top of the ranking without the many-zero agreement for the two sequels to “Dinner with crime”, the whose rights to chapters two and three had been acquired by Netflix, a contract worth one hundred million dollars for both the British actor, who plays Detective Benoit Blanc in the film, and for director Rian Johnson.
The total agreement last April of 469 million dollars, which grants Netflix absolute powers over the production and distribution of “Knives Out” chapters 2 and 3, has generated a lot of hype around the streaming giant; Not at all impressed, however, Craig, accustomed to pocketing very high sums thanks to the multi-million dollar contracts for his interpretation of Her Majesty’s iconic spy.
Ryan Gosling is also among the richest
The Variety chart records, therefore, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in second position; on the podium, bronze medal for Will Smith, this year the protagonist of several films including the long-awaited “King Richard” where he plays the tough father of the two tennis players Serena and Venus Williams, a role that earned him 40 million dollars.
Followed by the actors Leonardo DiCaprio, Mark Wahlberg, Jennifer Lawrence, Julia Roberts, Sandra Bullock and Ryan Gosling, the latter paid twenty million dollars for “The Gray Man”, a Netflix thriller that should debut in mid-2022. Below , so to speak, in the ranking, the actors Chris Hemsworth, Brad Pitt, Michael B. Jordan, Tom Cruise, Keanu Reeves and Chris Pine.