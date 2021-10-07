Daniel Craig makes history, he was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of fame

Actor Daniel Craig ends his stint as James Bond and is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Daniel Craig let the role of James Bond after years and gets the time coveted star on the Holllywood Walk of Fame. Undoubtedly it is the every actor’s dream along with that of winning a Oscar. Get a star that comes exhibited on the floor of the Walk of Fame, guarantees an immortality to the actors. A recognition that is priceless. The actor posed on his star and smiled while holding the certificate.

READ ALSO >>> “You are science fiction”. Carolina Stramare: abs crazy to seem unreal. What a physicist! His secret revealed – VIDEO

Daniel Craig and his star on the Walk of Fame

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED >>> “You have conquered Paris” Cecilia Rodriguez crazy: voluptuousness is in plain sight – PHOTOS

Loading... Advertisements

In America when it comes awarded a star on the Walk of Fame, a real happens show. The actor to whom the award is intended takes the stage and gives a speech, then the star is discovered and the souvenir photos taken by the photographers present begin. This time it was no less. Own yesterday a red carpet was set up in the name of Daniel Craig with some guests present, and his star waiting for him. An indescribable emotion for an actor to receive this very special star that marks his passage into the world of cinema and the fact of having left an important mark.

After five memorable films, the actor thus leaves the role of James Bond. With a totally innovative film full of twists, No time do die. Receiving such an award makes you rethink an actor’s entire career. And then we see its beginnings.Craig debuted on screen with the television series The adventures of the young Indiana Jones with the role of Schiller. Immediately after starred in the film The strength of the single with the great Morgan Freeman.

Then comes the opportunity in the film Elizabeth alongside Cate Blanchett. In 2001 he arrives at Hollywood with the movie Tomb Raider together with Angelina Jolie. After several other films he is chosen by a great director, Steven Spielberg for the Munich film with Eric Bana. In 2005 he was chosen as new James Bond beating Clive Owen, Colin Farrell, Hugh Jackman and Ewan McGregor. He becomes the sixth actor to play the role and the second blonde among them after Roger Moore. His first film as James Bond gets a incredible success, Casino Royale ranking among the best films of 007.

With Skyfall, the second film from James bond Craig hits the spot. The film gets 5 nominations at the Oscars and wins 2. In the world collects 1.1 billion dollars. The actor manages to make Bond return to the initial myth, so one cannot do without imagine what will happen with his successor. In the meantime, who will it be and then if it will be able to be like Craig and his predecessors.