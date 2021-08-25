Daniel Craig: “No inheritance to my daughters, it’s in bad taste.” And in the meantime he ‘collects’ 100 million dollars

Daniel Craig has made up his mind: he will bequeath to his daughters only a few coins of his immense patrimony estimated in addition 160 million dollars, collected above all by interpreting the iconic James Bond. “An old adage holds that those who die rich have failed in their lives. I don’t want to leave large sums of money as an inheritance to my children, ”he said a few days ago in an interview with Candis Magazine. Craig has two daughters: the first is called She, was born in 1992 during her marriage to Fiona Loudon and, like him, she is an actress, while the second, Loudon, is three years old and had it with her colleague and current partner, Rachel Weisz.

“I think legacies are in bad taste. My philosophy is to enjoy your money while you are alive or to give it away just before you die, ”Craig argued. In short, no inheritance, no party. But it is not new that the super rich and celebrities from around the world announce that they want to leave their descendants dry: the list includes, just to name a few, Bill Gates, the super chef Gordon Ramsay, the owner of X Factor Simon Cowell, Sting and Luca Barbareschi stands out among the Italians. But there is a tasty paradox concerning the “scrooge” Craig, because just in the days in which he announced his intention in terms of inheritance, the news of a new economic record concerning him was leaked: thanks to the sale of two sequels of Cena con delitto-Knives Out, the films he stars in, he would get a check for $ 100 million and this is because, as he explains Republic, “Netflix compensates movie stars for the box office attendance they would get if their films were only released in theaters.” Translated: Daniel Craig became the highest paid actor in the world, thus beating “The Rock,” Dwayne Johnson, who received $ 30 million from Amazon Studios alone for the acquisition of the Red One project (a Christmas movie). The transition from cinema to streaming is agreed to the stars, not only are the fees higher but also because pay times are tight. On the podium of the highest paid by Netflix are reported among others Julia Roberts, than for the thriller Leave the world behind received $ 25 million, Leonardo Dicaprio And Jennifer Lawrence – who will receive respectively 30 and 25 for the catastrophic comedy Don’t look up – And Ryan Gosling will perceive 20 for the spy story The Gray Man.