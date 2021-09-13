Daniel Craig thanks Hugh Jackman for 007 | Cinema

In the documentary just released on Apple TV ahead of the release, Daniel Craig talks about the “misstep” he made with– as we have already told you – and of the sudden fame after the release of

Here are the words of the actor who wanted to thank Hugh Jackman for the advice received:

My personal life was influenced by this sudden fame. I started to lock myself in the house and keep the curtains down, I was paranoid. Hugh Jackman helped me come to terms with fame and appreciate it.

We will review Daniel Craig in No Time to Die, from 30 September in Italian cinemas.

This is the official synopsis:

Bond has abandoned his frontline commitments and is enjoying a quiet life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived after old CIA friend Felix Leiter reveals himself with a plea for help. The mission aims to recover a kidnapped scientist and turns out to be much more complex than expected: Bond will be tested by a mysterious enemy equipped with a new technological weapon.

Written by Neal Purvis and Robert Wade, Scott Z. Burns and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, as well as Cary Fukunaga who is also a director, the film stars Daniel Craig, Lea Seydoux, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, Rory Kinnear and Ralph Fiennes . Among the new entries of the new 007 we find Lashana Lynch, David Dencik, Ana De Armas, Billy Magnussen, Dali Benssalah and Rami Malek.

